Benefit assessors 'copy and pasting' reports

Video

A former benefits assessor says she quit her role after seeing the effects of time pressures placed on staff.

She had worked to assess claimants for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

The Department for Work and Pensions said "assessments work for the majority of people, with 83% of ESA claimants and 76% of PIP claimants telling us that they're happy with their overall experience".

