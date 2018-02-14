Media player
'I have Parkinson's at 39 but it's no reason to panic'
Marathon runner Aaron found he had Parkinson's aged 39 but through his love of exercise he's found a way to combat the disease.
Aaron told 5 live Breakfast: "Getting back in go exercise after my diagnosis was huge for me, it improves the symptoms. It gives me the headspace to be myself."
14 Feb 2018
