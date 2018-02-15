'We were little boys with a dream'
Barry Bennell survivors: 'We were little boys with a dream'

Three of "predatory paedophile" Barry Bennell's victims spoke outside court after he was convicted of 43 counts of historical child sex offences.

Micky Fallon said: "We were little boys with a dream and our innocence was shattered".

