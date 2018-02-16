"I'll be Muslim too" chant Liverpool fans

Media player
Mohamed Salah inspires "I'll be Muslim too" chant
Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has inspired a new chant among the Liverpool faithful.
16 Feb 2018
