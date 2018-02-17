Young curlers: Why they love the sport

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young curlers explain why they love the sport
There are 22 curling rinks in Scotland, but only one each in England and Wales.
With more than 1,000 young Scottish people regularly taking part in curling, what advice would they give?
-
17 Feb 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window