The BAFTA's are here
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I'm fed up'

The Bafta red carpet was all about gender equality, and Churchill.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Film by Cardiff director wins debut Bafta