We are not complacent, says Save the Children chief

The chief executive of Save the Children UK says the crisis faced by Oxfam has been a wake-up call for the entire aid sector.

Kevin Watkins was addressing MPs on the international development committee investigating Oxfam's handling of sexual misconduct allegations faced by its aid workers in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

"What has come to light over the last couple of weeks cautions all of us against complacency," he said.

"We have to strengthen our systems across all of our programmes."