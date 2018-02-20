Queen visits London Fashion Week
London Fashion Week: The Queen watches runway show

The Queen has attended London Fashion Week.

She watched Richard Quinn's show and gave him a new award for young British fashion designers.

Announcing the award, she praised the fashion industry's contribution to British society.

  20 Feb 2018
