Video
Met Police responds to Supreme Court's Worboys judgment
The Supreme Court's judgment said two victims of the rapist John Worboys were entitled to compensation after the force failed to carry out proper investigations into their cases.
Met Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Craig Mackey said resources would now have to be moved to support work around serious crime.
The Met believe John Worboys may have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults on women in London between 2002 and 2008.
-
21 Feb 2018
- From the section UK