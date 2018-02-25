Sales ban failing in 'acid attack capital of Britain'
Testing the Newham corrosive 'sales ban'

In response to almost 300 violent offences involving corrosive fluids between 2015 and 2017, Newham Council introduced a voluntary scheme for local shops to agree to stop selling corrosive substances to people under 21.

BBC 5 live Investigates followed an undercover investigation by Newham Trading Standards to see whether shops were abiding by the plan.

This clip is taken from 5 live Investigates on Sunday 25 February.

Video Journalist: Matthew Sydney

