It's Team GB's best Winter Olympics ever
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

GB's best Winter Olympics 🥉🥉🥉🥉🥇

Billy Morgan's big air bronze is Team GB's fifth medal in Pyeongchang.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK