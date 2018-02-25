Heavy snow to hit UK

Media player
BBC weather: forecast shows heavy snow for next few days
Freezing winds from Russia are bringing Arctic conditions to the UK. Snow is forecast to start settling on Monday and continue to build up throughout the week. BBC Weather warns that southern England may experience a "full-blown blizzard".
25 Feb 2018
