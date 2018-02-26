Meet the sheep who thinks he’s a dog

Video

Marley the sheep was adopted by Ali Vaughan and her family from Cumbria when he was just one month old.

Ali told BBC Radio 5 live's Anna Foster that, after he developed an infection, Marley spent a lot of time with their pet dog Jess.

Jess and Marley became best friends, with Marley joining Jess for walks and eating dog biscuits.

Now the family's other sheep, Bear, is giving Marley lessons on how to be a "proper" sheep.