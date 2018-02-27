Media player
UK weather: Snow covers parts of Kent
Heavy snowfall is hitting parts of the UK, causing road and rail disruption.
Kent, Surrey, Suffolk and Sussex are among the worst-hit counties, seeing 5-10cm of snow, while north-east England has received up to 8cm (3in).
27 Feb 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window