Snow covers parts of Kent
UK weather: Snow covers parts of Kent

Heavy snowfall is hitting parts of the UK, causing road and rail disruption.

Kent, Surrey, Suffolk and Sussex are among the worst-hit counties, seeing 5-10cm of snow, while north-east England has received up to 8cm (3in).

  • 27 Feb 2018
