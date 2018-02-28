Homeless man: 'I hope I wake up in the morning'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Homeless in the snow: 'I hope I wake up in the morning'

Bryan Gilchrist has slept rough in London for 18 years.

He told Victoria Derbyshire he woke up on Wednesday morning covered in an inch of snow.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.

  • 28 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK