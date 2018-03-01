Snow from Storm Emma causes further disruption
A third day of disruption is expected across the UK as Storm Emma hits southern, western and central England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Storm Emma is expected to move up the UK and is likely to further affect Scotland on Friday, which has already been hit by the worst snow showers.

