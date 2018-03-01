Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snow from Storm Emma causes further disruption
A third day of disruption is expected across the UK as Storm Emma hits southern, western and central England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Storm Emma is expected to move up the UK and is likely to further affect Scotland on Friday, which has already been hit by the worst snow showers.
-
01 Mar 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window