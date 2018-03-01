'I thought I would die sleeping out'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Homeless in the snow: 'I thought I would die sleeping out'

Blizzards are battering the UK causing widespread disruption for a third day, as a second highly unusual red alert for snow comes into effect.

Homeless people in Eastbourne said they were worried about sleeping out on the streets in the snow.

  • 01 Mar 2018
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: 'This isn't a nightmare, this is real'