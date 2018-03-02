'Snow is a blind man's fog'
Lucy Edwards is blind and 'dreads' the snow

Lucy Edwards is blind and 'dreads' the snow.

When the snow blankets the edges of the pavement her guide dog finds it hard to navigate.

The snow also muffles sounds around Lucy, which make it even more difficult to get around.

  • 02 Mar 2018
  • From the section UK
