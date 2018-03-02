Near-miss bus driver: 'It looked worse on video'

Media player
Bus driver Charmaine Laurie talks how she narrowly avoided crash
Footage of the near-miss was caught on the dashcam of a van and went viral on social media.
The back wheels of Charmaine Laurie's double-decker bus skidded on the snow as she tried to avoid smashing into the mini.
02 Mar 2018
- From the section UK
