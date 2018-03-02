Near-miss bus driver: 'It looked worse on video'
Bus driver Charmaine Laurie talks how she narrowly avoided crash

Footage of the near-miss was caught on the dashcam of a van and went viral on social media.

The back wheels of Charmaine Laurie's double-decker bus skidded on the snow as she tried to avoid smashing into the mini.

