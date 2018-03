Video

A woman who thought she was suffering from severe stomach pain gave birth to a baby boy while her partner was calling 999 for an ambulance.

In the call, Gareth Williams says: “I wasn’t expecting this to be honest” just moments after his partner unexpectedly gave birth.

Baby Phillip Alan was just 4lb 13oz. His parents say they’re “over the moon”.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Friday 2 March 2018.