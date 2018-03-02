Car is buried in the snow in Wales

Media player
Car buried in the Vale of Glamorgan after 51cm of snow fell
Cars have had to be abandoned after being completely buried by snow. A BBC team towed one stranded driver to safety, but with ice and freezing temperatures forecast tonight, more disruption is expected.
02 Mar 2018
