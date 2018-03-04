Sir Roger Bannister dies, aged 88

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Roger Bannister: The man who ran a four-minute mile
Sir Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in less than four minutes, has died.
He studied medicine at the University of Oxford and went on to work in research and clinical practice.
-
04 Mar 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window