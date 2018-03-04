Sir Roger Bannister dies, aged 88
Sir Roger Bannister: The man who ran a four-minute mile

Sir Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in less than four minutes, has died.

He studied medicine at the University of Oxford and went on to work in research and clinical practice.

