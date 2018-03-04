Media player
'Government will intervene' on house building
The government will intervene if councils do not meet new national housing targets, Theresa May said.
Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, the prime minister said she would unveil plans on Monday about how the government would tackle England's housing shortage.
04 Mar 2018
