'Government will intervene' on house building
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Government will intervene' on house building

The government will intervene if councils do not meet new national housing targets, Theresa May said.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, the prime minister said she would unveil plans on Monday about how the government would tackle England's housing shortage.

  • 04 Mar 2018
  • From the section UK