'People don't expect me to be a mechanic'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the award-winning bus mechanic mum

Pamela Chapman went from being a 19-year-old single mother with poor qualifications to an award-winning bus mechanic after taking up an apprenticeship.

We spoke to her as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

  • 07 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Apprenticeships boost the workforce