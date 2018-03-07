The boxing Barbie fighting stereotypes
Boxer Nicola Adams turned into Barbie doll

Nicola, who has twice won Olympic gold medals, is the first UK star to join Barbie's 'Shero' range ahead of International Women's Day.

  • 07 Mar 2018
