Russian spy's wife and son buried in Salisbury
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian spy: Sergei Skripal's wife and son buried in Salisbury

BBC Newsnight has visited the graves of Liudmila Skripal and Alexander Skripal, the wife and son of Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

Colonel Skripal and daughter Yulia Skripal were found unconscious in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon and remain critically ill.

He was one of four prisoners Moscow swapped for spies in the US in 2010.

  • 07 Mar 2018
Go to next video: What happened to a Russian spy in Salisbury?