'More known' about Salisbury substance
Amber Rudd: More now known about Salisbury substance

Amber Rudd has said the government now "knows more" about the substance that left a Russian spy critically ill in Salisbury.

Sergei Skripal was found alongside his daughter on Sunday unconscious on a bench.

Former agent Colonel Skripal, whose wife, son and brother have all died in recent years, was granted refuge in the UK following a "spy swap" in 2010.

  • 07 Mar 2018
