Salisbury police officer in 'serious condition'
'Nerve agent' used in attempted murder of Russian spy

A Russian spy and his daughter were left critically ill after being exposed to a "nerve agent", according to the police.

Assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said the attempted murder of two individuals in Salisbury was being treated as a "major incident".

Mr Rowley added that a police officer who was among the first to the scene is now also "seriously ill".

  • 07 Mar 2018
