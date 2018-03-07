Media player
'Nerve agent' used in attempted murder of Russian spy
A Russian spy and his daughter were left critically ill after being exposed to a "nerve agent", according to the police.
Assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said the attempted murder of two individuals in Salisbury was being treated as a "major incident".
Mr Rowley added that a police officer who was among the first to the scene is now also "seriously ill".
07 Mar 2018
