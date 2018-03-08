Video

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has opened up about the death of his mother, who died in a car accident just three days before his 12th birthday.

He told 5 live’s Tony Livesey, who lost his own mother when he was 13, he “cried every day” until he was 15 and then “became brittle”.

Martin is now a patron of the charity Grief Encounter, which helps children through bereavement.

This clip is originally from 5 live Drive on 7 March 2018.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by bereavement BBC Action Line has details of organisations which can offer advice and support.