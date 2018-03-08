Martin Lewis: ‘Death of my mum was the end of my childhood’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Martin Lewis: ‘Mum's death was end of my childhood’

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has opened up about the death of his mother, who died in a car accident just three days before his 12th birthday.

He told 5 live’s Tony Livesey, who lost his own mother when he was 13, he “cried every day” until he was 15 and then “became brittle”.

Martin is now a patron of the charity Grief Encounter, which helps children through bereavement.

This clip is originally from 5 live Drive on 7 March 2018.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by bereavement BBC Action Line has details of organisations which can offer advice and support.

  • 08 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'A total kid through and through'