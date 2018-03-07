Media player
Video
CCTV of alleged Parsons Green bomber
The man accused of the Parsons Green Tube bombing was allegedly carrying hydrogen peroxide, one of the components he needed for his homemade bomb, in a bag on this bus.
Ahmed Hassan, 18, denies attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life.
07 Mar 2018
