'The smell of air freshener brings it back'

Three women, who say they were groomed into prostitution as teenagers, have won a High Court battle which means they will not have to tell future employers about their soliciting history.

Fiona Broadfoot, the only woman to waive her anonymity, said it was a disgrace that she had carried these convictions, while no men who had "bought and used" her had faced any consequences.

This is her story.

Videojournalists: Claudia Headon and Charlotte Hayward.

  • 09 Mar 2018
