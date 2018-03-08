Media player
Domestic abuse 'not just physical attacks'
Home Secretary Amber Rudd says domestic abuse is more than physical violence and the government intends to further tackle forms of "coercive control".
It comes as the government proposes to make economic abuse illegal.
08 Mar 2018
