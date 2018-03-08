Spy poisoning 'a brazen and reckless act'

Media player
Russian spy: Murder attempt a 'brazen and reckless act'
The attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, was a "brazen and reckless" attack on UK soil, the home secretary has said.
Amber Rudd told MPs it was attempted murder "in the most cruel and public way".
08 Mar 2018
