CCTV of Parson's Green Tube bomb fireball
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CCTV of Parsons Green Tube bomb fireball

A witness told the Old Bailey of a "rolling fireball" when a device went off on a train in September 2017.

Many people suffered burns or were crushed in the stampede to get out.

Ahmed Hassan, who prosecutors say built the bomb, denies attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

  • 08 Mar 2018