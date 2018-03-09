Former British ambassador to N Korea warns of dangers of Trump/Kim meeting
The former British Ambassador to North Korea is warning the proposed Donald Trump/Kim Jong-un meeting could result in the world becoming a "much more dangerous place".
John Everard told the Today programme a lot depends on the outcome of the meeting, adding that a freeze on North Korea would not work to dampen tensions.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump are to meet in person by May.
-
09 Mar 2018