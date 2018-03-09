Video

Republic of Ireland and Burnley footballer Jonathan Walters lost his mum when he was 11.

He told BBC Radio 5 live presenter Tony Livesey that he "put on a show” and told everyone he was fine.

“I put up a wall and I lock it away. I have since the day she passed away,” Walters said.

