Salisbury business owner: 'People are scared'
Customers cancelling after Salisbury spy poisoning

Molly Cook, who owns a hair salon in Salisbury, has told BBC 5 live that most of her customers "have called in to cancel because they're scared."

Ex-Russian agent Sergei Skripal remains in hospital alongside his daughter after they were exposed to a nerve agent in the city last week.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Saturday 10 March 2018.

  • 10 Mar 2018
