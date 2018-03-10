Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Customers cancelling after Salisbury spy poisoning
Molly Cook, who owns a hair salon in Salisbury, has told BBC 5 live that most of her customers "have called in to cancel because they're scared."
Ex-Russian agent Sergei Skripal remains in hospital alongside his daughter after they were exposed to a nerve agent in the city last week.
This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Saturday 10 March 2018.
-
10 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window