Police officer tries to stop ram-raid
A policeman has been injured after intervening in a ram-raid on a jeweller in Birmingham.

Up to five men used a white flat-bed lorry to smash the Cape Hill shop's front window, before smashing display cabinets while members of staff hid in the back of the shop.

The robbers made off in a waiting black Audi saloon car that headed onto Claremont Road.

  • 10 Mar 2018
