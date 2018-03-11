How far has the contamination spread?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian spy: The latest in the case

The latest on the clean-up and the investigation in Salisbury.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned by a nerve agent.

The pair were found collapsed on a park bench two hours after finishing a meal at a branch of Zizzi, where traces of a nerve agent have been found. Both are critically ill.

  • 11 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Where poisoned Russian spy spent Sunday