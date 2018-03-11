'Lessons haven't been learned'
Marina Litvinenko: 'Lessons haven't been learned'

Marina Litvinenko, the widow of ex-Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko who died in London from radioactive polonium, says she was given assurances from Theresa May that anything like this wouldn't happen again.

  • 11 Mar 2018
