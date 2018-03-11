Climbing Everest doing 'keepy uppies'
Climbing Mount Everest while doing 'keepy uppies'

John Farnworth has spent the last ten days juggling a football all the way to Mount Everest's base camp.

The freestyle footballer took on the challenge to raise money for charity.

