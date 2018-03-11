'I've been more worried as the week's gone on'

Media player
Salisbury pub-goer 'more worried as the week's gone on'
Steve Cooper and his wife were in the the Mill pub in Salisbury where traces of a nerve agent have been found.
11 Mar 2018
