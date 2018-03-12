Sir Jack and Vanessa win at Crufts
Dog who saved owner from 'dark place' wins at Crufts

A dog who gave his owner "a meaningful existence" has won a top award at Crufts.

Vanessa Holbrow, 47, from Burnham-on-Sea, credits her re-homed border terrier Sir Jack Spratticus with changing her life and saving her from a "dark place".

He scooped the Friends for Life award at the prestigious dog show on Sunday.

