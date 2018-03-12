Jamie Carragher caught on camera 'spitting' from his car
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jamie Carragher caught on camera 'spitting' from his car

Jamie Carragher has apologised after this video emerged of him spitting towards a car from his vehicle.

The former Liverpool defender has been suspended from Sky Sports.

READ MORE: Carragher suspended by Sky Sports

  • 12 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Carragher will 'apologise again' for spitting incident