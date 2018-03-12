Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jamie Carragher caught on camera 'spitting' from his car
Jamie Carragher has apologised after this video emerged of him spitting towards a car from his vehicle.
The former Liverpool defender has been suspended from Sky Sports.
READ MORE: Carragher suspended by Sky Sports
12 Mar 2018
