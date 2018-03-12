Spy poison: 'Military-grade nerve agent'
May: Former spy poisoned by 'military-grade nerve agent'

Theresa May has told MPs that it is "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on 4 March.

