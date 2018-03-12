Corbyn heckled during spy attack response

Video

A row has erupted over Jeremy Corbyn's response to Theresa May's latest statement on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Salisbury.

The Labour leader said the attack had "appalled the country" and urged decisive action after the PM told the Commons it was "highly likely " Russia was to blame.

He also criticised the Conservatives for accepting donations from "Russian oligarchs".

Mr Corbyn was heckled by Tory MPs, who accused him of trying to score political points.

But some Labour MPs also suggested he had misjudged his response, and urged MPs on all sides to get behind Theresa May.