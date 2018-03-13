Edmonds 'humbled' by suicide attempt response

Video

TV star Noel Edmonds says he tried to take his own life after being the victim of a multi-million pound fraud a decade ago.

He is seeking compensation of up to £60m over a scam involving staff at the Reading branch of HBOS, which was subsequently bought by Lloyds.

Lloyds disputes his claim the fraud caused his business to collapse.

"As a formal litigation process is now anticipated it would be inappropriate to comment other than to say his claim will be contested," it said.

