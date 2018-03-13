Telford abuse: 'I was sold twice a night'
"Holly" was a victim of child exploitation in Telford from the age of 14.

She told Victoria Derbyshire she went to a sexual health clinic for the morning-after pill twice a week for three years, but no-one ever asked her any questions.

