Spy poisoning: Johnson gives Russia deadline

Spy poisoning: Johnson 'giving Russia until midnight to explain'
Boris Johnson says the reckless use of chemical weapons must end after an attack on a former Russian agent.
The foreign secretary also says the "strength of the support" shown to the UK over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter has been encouraging.
13 Mar 2018
