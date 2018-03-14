Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Professor Stephen Hawking's greatest wish
The physicist, who has died aged 76, had motor neurone disease and was told he would live for three years when he was first diagnosed when he was 21.
He spoke to the BBC's Science Correspondent Pallab Ghosh in 2017 about what he wanted most to celebrate his 75th birthday.
14 Mar 2018
